December 9, 2021
Joe Cole: Chelsea Look Disjointed Without Thiago Silva & Antonio Rudiger

Former Blue Joe Cole has admitted that Chelsea look 'disjointed' without Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger in their team following their 3-3 draw with Zenit.

The pair were rested for Chelsea's trip to Russia, being named as unused substituted.

Speaking after the match via westlondonsport.com, Cole gave his opinion on the pair's exclusion.

He said: “You take Rudiger and Thiago Silva – two leaders – out of the team and they look disjointed.

“We haven’t seen this from a Thiago Silva side. You take the leaders out of the team and these things can happen.

“When one of the two don’t play it generally upsets the team.”

The pair have been in fantastic form since Thomas Tuchel's arrival as Chelsea head coach, as the Blues' defence was named the best in Europe.

With Chelsea already qualified from Group H in the Champions League, Thomas Tuchel decided to rest Rudiger and Silva, opting for a back three of Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Malang Sarr.

This decision backfired, with the Blues conceding three goals as they dropped to second in the group and missed the chance to finish top of the group and perhaps have an easier round of 16 draw.

It is almost certain that Silva and Rudiger will returns to action for Chelsea on the weekend as they host Leeds United in the Premier League.

This will be a boost to Tuchel's starting XI as they need to make up for their poor form to keep up at the top of the table.

