Joe Cole Fires Warning to Chelsea's Premier League & Champions League Title Rivals

Joe Cole ran out of words as he described Chelsea's current position regarding their results and squad depth.

Chelsea blitzed to another victory following their 3-0 win over Leicester City after they thrashed Juventus 4-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Thomas Tuchel's side inflicted Juventus' heaviest defeat ever in the Champions League and moved to the top of Group H, whilst also progressing into the last-16.

Three academy graduates got on the scoresheet - Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi which left Tuchel delighted post-match.

"Yes, the crowd loves it and I am convinced everybody loves it," said Tuchel on 'Chelsea's own players' scoring'. "This is what makes teams special. Not only the superstars and the best players from abroad which we also have.

"It is the mix and to have talented and humble guys from the academy full of quality and it is their biggest dream to perform at Stamford Bridge to perform in blue, to be part of a strong Chelsea team. This is so nice to be part of it. It is another excellent day for the academy.

"Full credit to them. It is a pleasure to have these boys and I strongly believe that this is a huge part of the success that we have this mix between home-grown talented top players."

Cole, who was a part of the BT Sport punditry team for the game in west London, was full of praise for his old side and went into detail on how strong the Blues really are.

“Juventus will get on the plane and be happy that it was only four. That was a step up from what I saw on Saturday against Leicester.

“You remember that Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner weren’t starting. That is £150 million worth of talent and they still score four past Juventus.

“You start to run out of words. Top of the Premier League, top of their Champions League group, champions of Europe and with a team full of academy graduates.”

