Joe Cole heaps praise on Mason Mount following mesmerizing display in Southampton draw

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole singled out Mason Mount for praise following the youngster's eye-catching performance in Chelsea's 1-1 draw at St. Mary's on Saturday.

The 22-year-old produced another sparkling display against the Saints which he rounded off by winning and converting a crucial second-half penalty which led to the spoils being shared in Hampshire - Chelsea maintain an unbeaten start under Thomas Tuchel since his appointment in January.

"Mason Mount is one of life’s mysteries how people could criticise him for playing so much," said Cole, while speaking on BT Sport following the draw, as relayed by Chelsea.

READ MORE: Pictures - Chelsea train ahead of Atlético Madrid tie - Kai Havertz & Christian Pulisic involved

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel - Chelsea 'well equipped' for 'big test' against Atletico Madrid

READ MORE: Chelsea handed double injury boost as Kai Havertz & Christian Pulisic in squad to face Atlético Madrid

"He [Mount] plays so much not because he is a great lad, which he is, but also because he is a top player.

"[Thomas] Tuchel’s come in, he was out the team in the first game [in the 0-0 draw against Wolves]. Tuchel’s a clever man and realised this kid is a proper player.

"He [Mount] epitomises what Chelsea’s all about. He’ll go on to be one of the top players in Chelsea’s history, he’s that good."

READ MORE: Confirmed 23-man Chelsea squad to face Atlético Madrid in Champions League

READ MORE: Chelsea team news to face Atlético Madrid: Thiago Silva out, Kai Havertz & Christian Pulisic travel

READ MORE: "The solidity has recovered" - César Azpilicueta buoyed by Thomas Tuchel's impact since January appointment

Mount has bagged five goals and six assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for the Blues this season.

The Cobham graduate has established his place as a crucial first-team player under Tuchel and has been arguably Chelsea's best and most consistent performer this season.

The England international has been passed fit to start for the west Londoners in the fist leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday, with there being doubts over fitness ahead of the clash after he was spotted nursing ice over his knee following the draw with the Saints at the weekend.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube