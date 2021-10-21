'I Think It Could Be Either of Them' - Joe Cole Makes Romelu Lukaku & Cristiano Ronaldo Golden Boot Prediction

    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Joe Cole Makes Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo Golden Boot Prediction

    Author:

    Former Chelsea man Joe Cole has named Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo as his favourites for this season's Premier League Golden Boot award. 

    Both the Belgian and Portuguese internationals were big name signings in the summer transfer window and have been amongst the goals for their respective sides. 

    Despite Mohamed Salah and Jamie Vardy being the current top scorers, he believes that Lukaku and Ronaldo will eventually provide the goods to win the accolade. 

    sipa_34764866

    Cole, who made 281 appearances for Chelsea, stated that he believes it is between those two to battle it out to become the league's top scorer, saying: "I think it could be either of them. I think they will be the number one and number two.

    "Out of them two I think it’ll be the one who doesn't pick up an injury. I think they will consistently score goals throughout, and they'll be neck and neck."

    So far this season, Lukaku has scored four goals since returning to the Blues for his second stint at the club.

    Ronaldo has netted five times during the campaign as he made his sensational return to Old Trafford in the summer.

    sipa_35590770

    Both Chelsea and United will be battling it out for this year's Premier League crown, with the Blue's last title coming in 2017 and the latter's in 2013.

    The two sides will meet for the first time this season at Stamford Bridge at the end of November.

    In the meantime, Chelsea will next face Norwich in the Premier League on Saturday.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_32834484
    News

    'I Think It Could Be Either of Them' - Joe Cole Makes Romelu Lukaku & Cristiano Ronaldo Golden Boot Prediction

    just now
    sipa_35323871 (2)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Won't Gift Places in Chelsea Side Ahead of Busy Fixture Schedule

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35574333 (1)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Demands Chelsea Find Solutions With Werner & Lukaku Now Sidelined

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35360449
    News

    'I Want to Play' - Chelsea Loanee Ethan Ampadu Keen to Play Regularly

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35665618
    News

    Kai Havertz: Chelsea Demand to Win Every Game in Premier League & Champions League

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35665801
    News

    Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Sends Callum Hudson-Odoi & Kai Havertz Message After Malmo Win

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35324216 (2)
    News

    Report: Antonio Rudiger Unimpressed With Chelsea Contract Talks

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35665801
    News

    'It Was a Good Goal' - Kai Havertz Reflects on His Goal for Chelsea Against Malmo

    9 hours ago