'I Think It Could Be Either of Them' - Joe Cole Makes Romelu Lukaku & Cristiano Ronaldo Golden Boot Prediction

Former Chelsea man Joe Cole has named Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo as his favourites for this season's Premier League Golden Boot award.

Both the Belgian and Portuguese internationals were big name signings in the summer transfer window and have been amongst the goals for their respective sides.

Despite Mohamed Salah and Jamie Vardy being the current top scorers, he believes that Lukaku and Ronaldo will eventually provide the goods to win the accolade.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Cole, who made 281 appearances for Chelsea, stated that he believes it is between those two to battle it out to become the league's top scorer, saying: "I think it could be either of them. I think they will be the number one and number two.

"Out of them two I think it’ll be the one who doesn't pick up an injury. I think they will consistently score goals throughout, and they'll be neck and neck."

So far this season, Lukaku has scored four goals since returning to the Blues for his second stint at the club.

Ronaldo has netted five times during the campaign as he made his sensational return to Old Trafford in the summer.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Both Chelsea and United will be battling it out for this year's Premier League crown, with the Blue's last title coming in 2017 and the latter's in 2013.

The two sides will meet for the first time this season at Stamford Bridge at the end of November.

In the meantime, Chelsea will next face Norwich in the Premier League on Saturday.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube