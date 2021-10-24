Joe Cole Makes Romelu Lukaku Claim Amid Erling Haaland Links

Joe Cole Makes Romelu Lukaku Chelsea Claim Amid Erling Haaland Links
Joe Cole believes Chelsea were right to sign Romelu Lukaku over Erling Haaland in the summer transfer window.
Chelsea spent all summer looking to bring in a new centre-forward to bolster their attacking ranks, and turned to Lukaku as they brought the Belgian back to Stamford Bridge in a staggering £97.5 million transfer.
Lukaku was seen as final piece of the puzzle. The 28-year-old has four goals for the Blues so far this term in 11 games in all competitions.
Haaland was target for the Blues but the deal proved not feasible and Chelsea opted to turn their attentions elsewhere in the summer market.
But Cole thinks his former side made the right decision in signing Lukaku over the Norwegian, despite Haaland scoring 13 goals already this season.
What Joe Cole said
"This is a hard question," replied Cole in an interview with Hotels.com on if Lukaku was Europe's best striker at present.
"You’ve got Lewandowski, Haaland, Mbappe, Ronaldo and Harry Kane... so much talent. He’s unique and for the way that Chelsea play, he’s the best striker for the system."
Cole was quick to praise Chelsea's club-record signing after he returned to the club seven years on after leaving the first time round.
He added: "Lukaku is a fantastic player, he's a proven goalscorer, an intelligent footballer. He gives Chelsea a focal point to build their attacks, bounce balls off and build their attack. I think it was the easiest bit of business out of all the big clubs, Chelsea needed to add a striker who could put it in the back of the net.
"I think he's one of those players who makes everyone around him better as well because of his personality. So, he’s a real plus for the team and the perfect fit for Chelsea."
