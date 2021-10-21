Joe Cole: Mason Mount Deserves Ballon d'Or Nomination After 'Outstanding' Campaign

Joe Cole insists Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is fully deserving of his Ballon d'Or nomination.

The 22-year-old was one of five Chelsea players to be nominated for the prestigious award earlier this month. Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Romelu Lukaku were all also nominated.

Mount has been ever-present in the Blues side since his breakthrough and was rewarded with the 'special' nomination for that award which will be presented next month in Paris.

"It was special. I found out when everyone else did," said Mount. "To see that, the names, to be alongside those names it's a dream.

"For all the years you work hard, dedicate, everything pays off. It's just the start."

Mount has had a slower start to the 2021/22 campaign following the Champions League triumph and European Championships run in the summer with England.

But nevertheless, former Blues midfielder, Cole, believes the England international deserves to be on the 30-man list, hailing his maturity and impact in the process.

"Without doubt he deserves that nomination," Cole told BT Sport.

"He was outstanding last year. He is 'Mr Reliable', and he doesn’t get enough credit for his maturity on the pitch. And then he goes and creates a goal in the Champions League final."

