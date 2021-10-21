    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Joe Cole: Chelsea Star Deserves Ballon d'Or Nomination After 'Outstanding' Campaign

    Author:

    Joe Cole insists Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is fully deserving of his Ballon d'Or nomination.

    The 22-year-old was one of five Chelsea players to be nominated for the prestigious award earlier this month. Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Romelu Lukaku were all also nominated. 

    Mount has been ever-present in the Blues side since his breakthrough and was rewarded with the 'special' nomination for that award which will be presented next month in Paris. 

    sipa_35665827

    "It was special. I found out when everyone else did," said Mount"To see that, the names, to be alongside those names it's a dream.

    "For all the years you work hard, dedicate, everything pays off. It's just the start."

    Mount has had a slower start to the 2021/22 campaign following the Champions League triumph and European Championships run in the summer with England. 

    sipa_35664738

    But nevertheless, former Blues midfielder, Cole, believes the England international deserves to be on the 30-man list, hailing his maturity and impact in the process.

    "Without doubt he deserves that nomination," Cole told BT Sport

    "He was outstanding last year. He is 'Mr Reliable', and he doesn’t get enough credit for his maturity on the pitch. And then he goes and creates a goal in the Champions League final."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35665827
    News

    Joe Cole: Mason Mount Deserves Ballon d'Or Nomination After 'Outstanding' Campaign

    55 seconds ago
    pjimage (44)
    News

    Pulisic, Werner, Lukaku: The Latest Chelsea Injury News Ahead of Norwich City Clash

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35664573
    News

    Kai Havertz Sends Message to Injured Chelsea Duo Romelu Lukaku & Timo Werner

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35664939
    News

    Timo Werner Set for MRI Scan Following Hamstring Injury Blow vs Malmo

    1 hour ago
    sipa_32563863
    News

    Revealed: Kai Havertz & Mason Mount Leading Goals Race Since Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Appointment

    2 hours ago
    sipa_32834484
    News

    'I Think It Could Be Either of Them' - Joe Cole Makes Romelu Lukaku & Cristiano Ronaldo Golden Boot Prediction

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35323871 (2)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Won't Gift Places in Chelsea Side Ahead of Busy Fixture Schedule

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35574333 (1)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Demands Chelsea Find Solutions With Werner & Lukaku Now Sidelined

    3 hours ago