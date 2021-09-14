Joe Cole: Romelu Lukaku Following in Footsteps of Chelsea Legend Didier Drogba

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has drawn a comparison between Romelu Lukaku and ex-Blue Didier Drogba.

The Blues sealed a tricky 3-0 win over Aston Villa at the weekend, with Lukaku firing a sensational brace as he scored his first set of goals at Stamford Bridge eight years after first signing for the Blues.

The Belgium international has now netted thrice since his £97.5 million switch from Inter Milan, and Alonso is confident of the forward's chances of finishing at the very top of the league's goalscoring charts in May.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

In an interview with Goal ahead of Chelsea's Champions League group-stage opener against Zenit on Tuesday evening, Cole compared Lukaku to one of the best strikers in the club's history, Didier Drogba.

Cole said: “For sure, they (Drogba and Lukaku) are similar. It’s not just what he (Lukaku) brings on the pitch, either. I think Lukaku has learned a lot from Didier in terms of his presence off the pitch. By all accounts, he is a bit of a leader in the dressing room and that’s Didier (Drogba).

“Didier (Drogba) was a born leader, a real man’s man. Everyone loved him. We talk about (John) Terry and (Frank) Lampard being leaders in that dressing room, but Drogba was every bit as much a leader as them.

“Lukaku is of that ilk. He’s got a little way to go before he can be put in that bracket, for me, but he’s certainly got the ability to get there. And he’s got a great mindset, a bit of fire in his belly, because he wants to prove himself at Chelsea the second time around.”

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Lukaku provided some insight into his relationship with Drogba after the confirmation of his move to Chelsea from Inter Milan in August.

The striker said: "Our relationship means the world to me. It’s not like we talk once a month, I talk to the guy (Drogba) every few days," as quoted by Chelsea's official website.

"We have a group chat, so we’re constantly communicating, and I’ve been on the phone with him (Drogba) a bit more in the past two weeks.

"I had a lot of questions to ask, and he (Drogba) still knows a lot of people here, so he really prepared me well with the last details. Now I just need to get to know the players and the manager a bit better and just be available as quickly as possible for the team."

