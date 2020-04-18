Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Joe Cole: Frank Lampard needs to copy Man Utd to keep hold of three 'world class' Chelsea stars

Matt Debono

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has told Blues boss Frank Lampard to keep hold of Willian, Pedro and Olivier Giroud who are set to leave the club at the end of the season. 

The trio are out-of-contract this summer and will be free agents should Chelsea not tie them down to new deals. 

Willian is expected to leave after seven years after negotiations came to a standstill after failing to come to an agreement with Chelsea. The Brazilian wanted a new three-year-deal while the club are only willing to offer the 31-year-old two extra years.

Chelsea have opened talks with Olivier Giroud following a change of heart after he broke back into the first-team after he looked destined to depart in January. Meanwhile Pedro is expected to depart west London this summer. 

But Joe Cole thinks should the trio leave this summer, it will be a blow for Frank Lampard's balance of youth and experience in the side. 

"Rightly so, we’ve credited the young players at Chelsea because they’ve come through, burst onto the scene and been amazing. But Giroud, Willian and Pedro are three top class players who have been really massive for the club, particularly Willian, who’s a club legend, the players and the fans love him. I hope they can hang onto that experience – if they want to be part of this new, exciting team that they’re building."

Cole thinks Lampard should find a way to emulate what Sir Alex Ferguson did at Manchester United, holding onto the older players to prolong their careers. 

"They can use that experience in the same way that Manchester United hung onto Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Gary and Phil Neville. If they can accept that role where they’re coming in – that they might not play as much as they used to but they’re helping blood an era which could be as good as any era in the club’s history – then there’s a role to play for all of them. I think they’re all world class players and it would be tough for any club to replace those three."

Since Frank Lampard arrived at the club last summer, youth has been blooded into the first-team; Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Reece James and Fikayo Tomori all being called back from loan spells, whilst Callum Hudson-Odoi and Billy Gilmour have broken into the first-team equation at Stamford Bridge. 

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments (2)
Scott Kennedy
Scott Kennedy

The term Legend gets thrown around too easily these days. In the US, we retire the numbers of our legends. That's a bar I set.

I'd have Pedro and Giroud back as squad players if they were up for it. They are true pros. Willian doesnt handle being second or 3rd choice with the professionalism that Pedro and Giroud have.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Maurizio Sarri reveals Chelsea squad cried after Europa League triumph against Arsenal

Ex-Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri revealed he had a confrontational relationship with the Chelsea dressing room during his reign at Stamford Bridge during the 2018-19 season despite a frosty end to his era in West London.

Ben Davies

Eden Hazard named 'the best Premier League player' by former Chelsea teammate Juan Mata

Former Chelsea ace Eden Hazard has been named the best player to play in the Premier League by his former teammate Juan Mata.

Matt Debono

Inter Milan 'draw up contract' for out-of-contract Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud

Inter Milan have reportedly offered Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud a contract to sign for the Italian club with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Ben Davies

Chelsea defender Reece James hails #PlayersTogether initiative to support NHS

Chelsea full-back Reece James has praised the initiative which was set up by a huge number of Premier League players.

Matt Debono

Willian: Out-of-contract winger wants to finish Premier League season with Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Willian remains keen to play a part in this season's Premier League campaign beyond his contract if required, but criticised the ongoing calls for players being obliged to take salary cuts.

Ben Davies

Who is Chelsea, Everton and Arsenal target Gabriel Magalhaes?

LOSC Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes is set to make the switch to the Premier League this summer, with Chelsea, Everton and Arsenal all showing interest.

Matt Debono

Lille president: Chelsea target Gabriel to join a 'really big club' - Everton & Arsenal interested

Lille president Gerard Lopez believes defender Gabriel Magalhaes will join a 'really big club' very soon amid interest from the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Chelsea remain focused on completing 2019/20 Premier League season

Chelsea have continued their desire to see the remainder of the current Premier League season out.

Matt Debono

AC Milan face competition from PSG to sign Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko

PSG have reportedly joined the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko with AC Milan remaining in the hunt for a permanent deal for the €35 million-rated Frenchman.

Ben Davies

Christian Pulisic reflects on ‘really fun season’ at Chelsea

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has reflected on his first season at the club after joining from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Matt Debono