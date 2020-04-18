Joe Cole: Frank Lampard needs to copy Man Utd to keep hold of three 'world class' Chelsea stars

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has told Blues boss Frank Lampard to keep hold of Willian, Pedro and Olivier Giroud who are set to leave the club at the end of the season.

The trio are out-of-contract this summer and will be free agents should Chelsea not tie them down to new deals.

Willian is expected to leave after seven years after negotiations came to a standstill after failing to come to an agreement with Chelsea. The Brazilian wanted a new three-year-deal while the club are only willing to offer the 31-year-old two extra years.

Chelsea have opened talks with Olivier Giroud following a change of heart after he broke back into the first-team after he looked destined to depart in January. Meanwhile Pedro is expected to depart west London this summer.

But Joe Cole thinks should the trio leave this summer, it will be a blow for Frank Lampard's balance of youth and experience in the side.

"Rightly so, we’ve credited the young players at Chelsea because they’ve come through, burst onto the scene and been amazing. But Giroud, Willian and Pedro are three top class players who have been really massive for the club, particularly Willian, who’s a club legend, the players and the fans love him. I hope they can hang onto that experience – if they want to be part of this new, exciting team that they’re building."

Cole thinks Lampard should find a way to emulate what Sir Alex Ferguson did at Manchester United, holding onto the older players to prolong their careers.

"They can use that experience in the same way that Manchester United hung onto Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Gary and Phil Neville. If they can accept that role where they’re coming in – that they might not play as much as they used to but they’re helping blood an era which could be as good as any era in the club’s history – then there’s a role to play for all of them. I think they’re all world class players and it would be tough for any club to replace those three."

Since Frank Lampard arrived at the club last summer, youth has been blooded into the first-team; Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Reece James and Fikayo Tomori all being called back from loan spells, whilst Callum Hudson-Odoi and Billy Gilmour have broken into the first-team equation at Stamford Bridge.

----------

