Joe Cole: What Thomas Tuchel Has Brought to Chelsea Since Appointment

Joe Cole has hailed the influence of Thomas Tuchel since his appointment at Chelsea.

Tuchel arrived at Stamford Bridge in January and has already taken Chelsea to European glory after their Champions League triumph in May against Manchester City.

A top four finish and an FA Cup final, along with the Champions League win has already been backed up this season by a new centre-forward in the name of club-record signing Romelu Lukaku, the Super Cup win, and also being top of the Premier League table after nine games.

It's been a start to remember for Tuchel at Chelsea. He has turned a confidence-hit side struggling for form under Frank Lampard to a side full of belief and has instilled a winning mentality.

Tuchel's earned his plaudits, and rightly so, and Cole was the next to wade in on lavishing praise on the 48-year-old.

What Joe Cole said

"He’s brought a calming influence," said Cole in an interview with Hotels.com. "He’s brought a belief. He’s brought a tactical organisation which the players have bought into and believe in. They’ve won the big one, they know that, giving them the confidence to compete on all fronts.

Cole believes the key to Tuchel's success at Chelsea has been his ability to organise his side which has seen them go onto have one of, if not the best defences in the world.

He added: "There’s changeovers at Chelsea over the years, each manager brings their own identity and philosophy. I think the core of it stays the same, you know Chelsea are a team that compete, they’re strong and athletic. I think he’s (Tuchel) got them so organised; I think it’s a real strong core in the middle of the team."

