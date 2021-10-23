Joe Cole Wants to Educate Those Who Criticise Mason Mount

Former Chelsea player Joe Cole has spoken out about his support for current midfielder Mason Mount.

The former number 10 said he wants to 'educate' those that criticise Mount.

The 22-year-old scored a hat-trick on Saturday afternoon in his side's 7-0 victory over Norwich City on match day nine of the Premier League.

SIPA USA

Talking on BT Sport, the 39-year-old former Chelsea man questioned why some fans criticise Mount.

"He's a top, top, outstanding player and he's becoming one of the most important players in the country.

"There is an unusual swell of fans, maybe rival fans, who don't quite get it.

"You want to sit them down in front of a touch screen and educate them and show them what this kid does.

"It must be a tribal thing, I don't know because he is an outstanding player.

SIPA USA

"I'm yet to meet an ex-player or coach who has a bad word to say about him."

Mount has become a crucial part of Chelsea's squad since moving up to the first team, and was very pleased with his contributions against Norwich on Saturday afternoon.

"Before the game, I put pressure on myself to get on the scoresheet as it's been a long time.

"Then three come around in one game. It's a massive moment for me to get three. I'll remember this for a long time.

"I was always getting in the positions to score, I just wasn't putting them away. Today I did. It was my luck today, and the team. It's not just about me."

More Chelsea Coverage:



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube