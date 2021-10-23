Joe Cole Wants to Educate Those Who Criticise Mason Mount

    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Joe Cole Hits Out At Mason Mount Critics Following Chelsea Hat-Trick vs Norwich City

    Author:

    Former Chelsea player Joe Cole has spoken out about his support for current midfielder Mason Mount.

    The former number 10 said he wants to 'educate' those that criticise Mount.

    The 22-year-old scored a hat-trick on Saturday afternoon in his side's 7-0 victory over Norwich City on match day nine of the Premier League.

    sipa_28899954

    Talking on BT Sport, the 39-year-old former Chelsea man questioned why some fans criticise Mount.

    "He's a top, top, outstanding player and he's becoming one of the most important players in the country.

    "There is an unusual swell of fans, maybe rival fans, who don't quite get it.

    "You want to sit them down in front of a touch screen and educate them and show them what this kid does.

    "It must be a tribal thing, I don't know because he is an outstanding player.

    sipa_35706350

    "I'm yet to meet an ex-player or coach who has a bad word to say about him."

    Mount has become a crucial part of Chelsea's squad since moving up to the first team, and was very pleased with his contributions against Norwich on Saturday afternoon.

    "Before the game, I put pressure on myself to get on the scoresheet as it's been a long time.

    "Then three come around in one game. It's a massive moment for me to get three. I'll remember this for a long time.

    "I was always getting in the positions to score, I just wasn't putting them away. Today I did. It was my luck today, and the team. It's not just about me."

    More Chelsea Coverage:

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_28899954
    News

    Joe Cole Wants to Educate Those Who Criticise Mason Mount

    29 seconds ago
    sipa_35665909 (1)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Offers Mason Mount Contract Update

    25 minutes ago
    sipa_35665421
    News

    Jorginho Stresses The Importance of Team Prizes Over Individual Awards

    1 hour ago
    pjimage (52)
    News

    Newcastle United Make Graeme Jones Decision for Chelsea Clash On October 30

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35706421
    News

    Chelsea Mentality Against Norwich Was 'Top Class', Says Mount

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35664927
    News

    Jorginho Explains How Euro 2020 Final Penalty Miss Still Hurts

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35706421
    News

    Tuchel Stresses The Importance of Having Mount In The Team

    3 hours ago
    pjimage (51)
    News

    Revealed: Why N'Golo Kante Was Left Out of Chelsea Squad vs Norwich City:

    4 hours ago