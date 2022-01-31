Joe Edwards Will Not be Replaced at Chelsea Following Everton Move

Joe Edwards will not be replaced as part of Thomas Tuchel's coaching team despite his move to Everton as he joins Frank Lampard in Merseyside.

The coach, who spent 27 years of his career, both playing and coaching, at Chelsea departed on Deadline Day.

Chelsea's club website have confirmed that he will not be replaced as part of Tuchel's coaching staff.

Edwards has been part of the coaching staff since 2004, retiring as a player as he began coaching at a young age with the Academy.

He has come on leaps and bounds and cemented his place as part of Chelsea's coaching staff, but it he has been tempted into leaving the club to link up with Lampard once again.



He was named as their assistant manager as he gained a promotion in his Everton move.

The pair have a strong relationship, dating back to Lampard's playing days before being a key part of his managerial side at Chelsea.

Chris Jones, formerly of Chelsea, was also named as part of Lampard's backroom staff.

However, Anthony Barry refused a move to Everton as he will remain as part of Tuchel's backroom staff, perhaps having a bigger role to play as Edwards departs.

Ashley Cole was reportedly under consideration for a role in Merseyside, however he was not named initially as part of the backroom staff.

He was then named assistant coach of England U21's alongside Lee Carsley, combining his duties with his role at Chelsea and it is unclear as to whether he will join Lampard at Everton.

