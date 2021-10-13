John Obi Mikel Reveals Former Club Pressured Him to Sign for Man United Before Chelsea Move

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has revealed that his former club Lyn pressured the midfielder into signing for Manchester United instead of Chelsea back in 2006.

Mikel, however, chose to sign for the London club and has no regrets after winning every trophy available to him during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to the Athletic, Mikel revealed how Lyn tried to 'brainwash' him into signing for Manchester United.

He said: “They were speaking to me every day saying, ‘Sign for United, sign for United’, and there was the contract in front of me. But Chelsea made it clear they weren’t going to give up. They wanted me back.”

And Mikel came close to signing for United before Chelsea hijacked the move. Roman Abramovich's side did all that they could to bring the African to Stamford Bridge, having sent him to Lyn in the first place in order to meet the requirements for a work permit.

Mikel said: "I had been sent by Chelsea to play there because I was not 18. I was from Africa and needed to play a certain amount of games (to get a permit).

“They sent me there to play, to be at a school and study so I could join at 18 when my age was right. Nothing could be signed while I was still 17.”

The Blues went to court over the signing and came out on top as Mikel went on to have a fantastic career in London.

