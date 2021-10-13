    • October 13, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    John Obi Mikel Reveals Former Club Pressured Him to Sign for Man United Before Chelsea Move

    The Blues came out on top.
    Author:

    Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has revealed that his former club Lyn pressured the midfielder into signing for Manchester United instead of Chelsea back in 2006.

    Mikel, however, chose to sign for the London club and has no regrets after winning every trophy available to him during his time at Stamford Bridge.

    Speaking to the Athletic, Mikel revealed how Lyn tried to 'brainwash' him into signing for Manchester United.

    He said: “They were speaking to me every day saying, ‘Sign for United, sign for United’, and there was the contract in front of me. But Chelsea made it clear they weren’t going to give up. They wanted me back.”

    And Mikel came close to signing for United before Chelsea hijacked the move. Roman Abramovich's side did all that they could to bring the African to Stamford Bridge, having sent him to Lyn in the first place in order to meet the requirements for a work permit.

    sipa_23506427

    Mikel said: "I had been sent by Chelsea to play there because I was not 18. I was from Africa and needed to play a certain amount of games (to get a permit).

    “They sent me there to play, to be at a school and study so I could join at 18 when my age was right. Nothing could be signed while I was still 17.”

    The Blues went to court over the signing and came out on top as Mikel went on to have a fantastic career in London.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_32231847
    News

    John Obi Mikel Reveals Former Club Pressured Him to Sign for Man United Before Chelsea Move

    1 minute ago
    pjimage (2)
    Transfer News

    Report: Barcelona Target Chelsea's Defensive Trio Ahead of Summer Moves

    31 minutes ago
    sipa_32231847
    News

    John Obi Mikel Reveals Truth Regarding Kidnapping Rumours Before Chelsea Move

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35322384 (1)
    News

    Frank Leboeuf Tells Antonio Rudiger to Stay at Chelsea Because 'Everybody Else Hates Him'

    1 hour ago
    pjimage (36)
    News

    John Obi Mikel Reveals Reasoning for Joining Chelsea Ahead of Manchester United in 2006

    2 hours ago
    Sule cover 2
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Face Competition in Pursuit of Niklas Sule Amid Newcastle United Interest

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35355151
    News

    Kalidou Koulibaly Speaks on Edouard Mendy's Ballon d'Or Snub

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35329267
    News

    Report: Ralf Rangnick 'Tried' to Become Chelsea Manager in the Past

    3 hours ago