Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

John Terry reveals why he chose Chelsea over Manchester United and Arsenal

Matt Debono

John Terry has revealed that he came close to signing for Manchester United back in 1995 but instead he opted for Chelsea. 

As a youngster, Terry was part of a successful Senrab football side and at the age of 14, having impressed in the West Ham youth academy, big clubs were showing interest in the defender. 

He revealed that Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal were all vying for his signature, but he admitted that he just knew that Chelsea was the right place for him. 

"I had the option between Arsenal, Chelsea and Man United and to be fair all of them went above and beyond," he said on the Footballer's Guide to Football podcast. "The moment I walked into Chelsea, it just felt right, I know that’s going to sound really bizarre.

chelsea-v-sunderland-premier-league (19)

"Again, my dad never wanted me to sign for Chelsea. Actually, on the pitch of me signing my schoolboy form at the club, my dad refused to go on the pitch with me. I’m in the tunnel, the players are coming off the pitch and I’m waiting in the tunnel, Glenn Hoddle goes past and my dad’s going, 'You’re not signing for this football club, we should sign for Man United'. 

"Again, me being me at the time I’m going, 'I’m 100 per cent I’m signing here, if you don’t come out with me I’m going out to sign'. And you needed a parent, so my mum said she would come and sign it with me, my dad’s going mad at my mum, 'No you wont'. 

"There’s a picture of my mum and Graham Rix signing my contract, but my dad refused and absolutely kicked off that night. Again, me being the character I was, I knew Chelsea was right for me. 

"One night that was probably supposed to be one of the best nights of my life turned out to be a tough one for a young 14-year-old to be honest. 

"I just knew and loved Chelsea from the moment I walked in and never looked back, I still love the club and look out for every result now and it’s great to see [Frank] Lamps and Jody [Morris] in there now doing their thing, excellent."

The rest is history with John Terry. He went onto captain the Chelsea side to five Premier League titles, while clinching the illustrious Champions League trophy in his time in west London.

He will meet up with the Chelsea team once again this weekend when the Premier League restarts when the Blues travel to the Midlands to face Aston Villa. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Timo Werner ready to miss Leipzig's Champions League campaign to join Chelsea

Timo Werner is ready to miss the remainder of RB Leipzig's 2019/20 Champions League campaign to make his switch to Chelsea next month.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Aston Villa vs Chelsea | Premier League

Aston Villa versus Chelsea on Sunday 21 June will be refereed by Paul Tierney at Villa Park.

Matt Debono

Cesc Fabregas: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has 'much harder job' than Frank Lampard at Chelsea

Former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas believes Frank Lampard has an easier job on his hands than Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Matt Debono

Newcastle United interested in Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso this summer.

Matt Debono

Chelsea hand contract lifeline to forgotten man Marco van Ginkel

Marco van Ginkel is set to stay at Chelsea this summer after he revealed that the club have offered him a new deal to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

When Pedro and Willian have until to pen new short-term deals until end of the season

Frank Lampard has matters off of the field to sort out with the deadline fast approaching to tie down players on short-term extensions until the end of the season, who are out of contract on June 30.

Matt Debono

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Billy Gilmour bag braces as Chelsea thrash QPR 7-1 in friendly

Chelsea comfortably beat their London counterparts Queens Park Rangers on Sunday as the Blues won 7-1 in a friendly ahead of the Premier League restart.

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz choosing Chelsea over Man Utd 'easy decision'

Chelsea are a more attractive club for a player to sign for than Manchester United, according to Dietmar Hamann.

Matt Debono

Timo Werner backed to succeed in the Premier League with Chelsea

Chelsea-bound Timo Werner has been tipped to become a success in the Premier League by fellow German Bernd Leno.

Matt Debono

Callum Hudson-Odoi confirms he will face no further action from police after rape allegation

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has confirmed he will face no further action from police after an allegation of rape was made against him last month.

Matt Debono