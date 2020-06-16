John Terry reveals why he chose Chelsea over Manchester United and Arsenal

John Terry has revealed that he came close to signing for Manchester United back in 1995 but instead he opted for Chelsea.

As a youngster, Terry was part of a successful Senrab football side and at the age of 14, having impressed in the West Ham youth academy, big clubs were showing interest in the defender.

He revealed that Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal were all vying for his signature, but he admitted that he just knew that Chelsea was the right place for him.

"I had the option between Arsenal, Chelsea and Man United and to be fair all of them went above and beyond," he said on the Footballer's Guide to Football podcast. "The moment I walked into Chelsea, it just felt right, I know that’s going to sound really bizarre.

"Again, my dad never wanted me to sign for Chelsea. Actually, on the pitch of me signing my schoolboy form at the club, my dad refused to go on the pitch with me. I’m in the tunnel, the players are coming off the pitch and I’m waiting in the tunnel, Glenn Hoddle goes past and my dad’s going, 'You’re not signing for this football club, we should sign for Man United'.

"Again, me being me at the time I’m going, 'I’m 100 per cent I’m signing here, if you don’t come out with me I’m going out to sign'. And you needed a parent, so my mum said she would come and sign it with me, my dad’s going mad at my mum, 'No you wont'.

"There’s a picture of my mum and Graham Rix signing my contract, but my dad refused and absolutely kicked off that night. Again, me being the character I was, I knew Chelsea was right for me.

"One night that was probably supposed to be one of the best nights of my life turned out to be a tough one for a young 14-year-old to be honest.

"I just knew and loved Chelsea from the moment I walked in and never looked back, I still love the club and look out for every result now and it’s great to see [Frank] Lamps and Jody [Morris] in there now doing their thing, excellent."

The rest is history with John Terry. He went onto captain the Chelsea side to five Premier League titles, while clinching the illustrious Champions League trophy in his time in west London.

He will meet up with the Chelsea team once again this weekend when the Premier League restarts when the Blues travel to the Midlands to face Aston Villa.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube