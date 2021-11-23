John Terry Delivers Honest Verdict on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United Dismissal Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Chelsea legend John Terry has opened up on Manchester United's decision to sack Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer ahead of the Blues' clash with the Red Devils on Sunday.

As things stand Michael Carrick will lead the side at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS, Terry gave his honest verdict regarding Manchester United's decision.

He said: "There's always a response so it probably isn't good for Chelsea, but they're in such good form that I actually fancy them against anyone."

Chelsea will be hoping to secure the three points when they face United, extending their lead at the top of the Premier League table - which currently stands at three.

And Terry believes that Chelsea have what it takes to win the Premier League this season, citing the strength in depth as the reason.

"The strength in depth in the squad looks to me by far the best in the league. I think they've coped really well without him [Romelu Lukaku]. Having him back will be a big boost." he said.



However, up first for the Blues is a Champions League clash against Juventus as Tuchel's side know that a point will see them qualify for the next round of the tournament, which they won last season.

