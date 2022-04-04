Skip to main content
John Terry Delivers Verdict on West Ham Midfielder Declan Rice Amid Chelsea Links

Former Chelsea star John Terry has delivered his verdict on West Ham midfielder and ex-Blues product Declan Rice, amid rumours that the 23-year-old may return to Stamford Bridge.

Rice left Chelsea's youth academy at the age of 14 and has been linked for a number of years now with a potential future return to the club.

With the youngster gathering interest from a few clubs, recent reports suggest that Rice may prefer a return to Chelsea than the likes of Manchester United.

imago1011035086h

In a recent interview, John Terry, who has remained in contact with Rice since he left Stamford Bridge, offered his verdict on the 23-year-old star.

"I’m going to get in trouble here for what I say!" he told Astro SuperSport, as quoted by METRO.

"You know what, Dec obviously loves Chelsea – I think everyone knows that.

"I think the rejection he had from Chelsea has really helped his career actually. What he’s done at West Ham is pretty much incredible.

"We saw in the FA Cup (against Kidderminster Harriers in February) when he came on and scored, and again grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck.

imago1008968147h

"I think from Dec’s side of things, I think he’s given everything to West Ham.

"And for me, looking from the outside, unless West Ham go and make a big statement in the summer and go and spend £100million plus and say, 'We want to keep Dec and we want to bring in top players like you', then I think he’s got a decision to make.

"I think if West Ham go and spend huge amounts of money, bring in top players, then I think it’s difficult for him to walk away."

imago1011020578h
