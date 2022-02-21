Skip to main content
John Terry Hails Antonio Rudiger & States Chelsea Are 'Lucky to Have Him'

Chelsea legend John Terry has heaped praise on Antonio Rudiger and believes that the Blues are 'lucky to have him'.

The German international's contract expires at the end of the season and Terry is clearly a huge fan of his. 

Taking to Twitter, Terry hailed the defender, who has been in impressive form this season.

imago1009385409h

"What a player, the passion he shows for our club is what I love to see, great defender and an absolute animal. Lucky to have [him] at our club." He wrote.

Rudiger has been linked with a move away from Chelsea as his contract expires at the end of the season, leaving the Blues with just a few months to sort out his future.

The European champions upped their offer to close to £200,000-per-week, but Rudiger reportedly rejected that offer as well as there is interest from several top European clubs for the defender.

Read More

imago1009983602h

What has Antonio Rudiger said over his future?

Rudiger spoke earlier this month of his happiness in the capital and insists Chelsea play a major role in deciding where his future lies.

"I feel great here, I have always said it. I think the way I play you can see that I’m happy here. But there are also other people who have to make decisions.

"Of course I want to win the Premier League. Does it keep getting better and better for me at Chelsea? Yes."

It is clear that if it was up to Terry, Rudiger would be offered what he wants as the former Chelsea captain is a huge fan of the central defender.

