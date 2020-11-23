John Terry hails influence of Thiago Silva's arrival on Chelsea squad

Former Chelsea captain John Terry believes the signing of Thiago Silva is a smart one.

Chelsea landed the 36-year-old in the summer after Silva left Paris Saint-Germain after eight seasons at the club.

Since his arrival in west London, along with the other new recruits, his influence has been noticeable with the Blues keeping six clean sheets in their last seven games in all competitions.

Silva has already bagged his first Premier League goal for the club, and Terry has said that he hopes Silva's teammates are learning from the experienced Brazilian.

Speaking to Tess Derry at Sports Gazette, Terry said: “I think with the likes of Thiago Silva coming to Chelsea – he’s one player I’d have loved to have played with.

“It’s so good to have him in and around the football club because the likes of Kurt, Fikayo, Andreas – to have that kind of experienced player, to see what Thiago’s done in the game, to learn from him on a daily basis.

“When I first came through, I had [Marcel] Desailly to guide me through and talk to me – just that communication level is going to serve them so well.

“I hope every defender there is talking to Thiago and learning as much as they can from him – because they certainly look better since he’s been in. It’s a smart move by the owners and a great signing from Frank."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube