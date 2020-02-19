Former Chelsea captain John Terry believes Chelsea will manage to secure a spot in the Champions League next season despite their recent run of form.

Frank Lampard's side have seen their gap in the top-four reduce in recent weeks and are now only one point clear of Tottenham Hotspur in fifth.

A 2-0 defeat to Manchester United on Monday has put the pressure on Chelsea to deliver in their next outing against Spurs on Saturday - a defeat will see them drop out of the top-four.

But John Terry believes it is the perfect game for Frank Lampard's side to respond to following the loss on Monday to Man Utd.

"It begins with Spurs at the weekend at home. It’s the perfect game to come and respond if you are a Chelsea supporter or player," Terry said to the Metro. "They are probably our biggest rivals, a local derby."

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard is becomingly increasingly frustrated with Chelsea's lack of goals.

----------

He has also tipped the Blues to pull through with 12 games to go in the Premier League, and thinks they will have enough to clinch a top-four spot.

"It will be tough, I just think Spurs and Man United have had a couple of good results and I think Chelsea are on the decline slightly," Terry added. But I think they have another gear to go to and I think Chelsea will secure that fourth spot."

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube