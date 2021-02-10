John Terry: Mason Mount is a future Chelsea and England captain

John Terry believes Mason Mount is destined to become the captain of both Chelsea and England in the future.

The 22-year-old's rise in recent seasons has seen him come back from loan spells at Vitesse and Derby County, to become one of Chelsea's most important players.

Mount has played for Chelsea's first-team 84 times since the he made his debut at the start of the 2019/20 campaign, an outstanding achievement for an academy product.

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

And he has now earned praise from one of Chelsea's greatest ever players John Terry.

Asked on an Instagram Live on Mount's potential to become a future captain, he said: "He's been Chelsea's best player this season. He's a great lad, trains unbelievably well. He's Chelsea through and through, been there since he was eight.

"He's definitely showing leadership qualities. In my mind, he's a [future] Chelsea and England captain."

(Photo by Andy Rowland)

Mount has already shown how critical he is to the Chelsea side under Thomas Tuchel and the Blues Head Coach also thinks his room for development has no limits.

"It was very clear before because we watched the team and he was a regular starter with Frank," said Tuchel. "We had no doubt he had potential and was the team player that he is. We did not choose him for the first game because we opted for a slightly different profile for the two no.10 positions. He showed what a big influence he can have from the bench.



(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

READ MORE: Comment - Mason Mount is on the path to greatness

"From here, there are no guarantees for anybody, not even for Mason. It is easy with him because he leaves his heart out there on the pitch, but everybody else does the same thing. It is a team effort and Mason is the first to agree.

"Is there room to improve? Yes. Is there a lot of room to improve? Yes, even for him. There are no gifts so he has to earn his place in every training session and every match. But he knows about it. He is a competitor."

Tuchel added: "I don’t want to put a limit to his development. He has a lot of potential. Besides being a great footballer, he is a super-nice guy. He is eager to learn, hungry to win, open-minded and he can perform for any manager."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube