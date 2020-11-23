John Terry has opened up on his relationship with ex-Chelsea teammate Ricardo Carvalho.

The pair struck up a formidable partnership at the heart of the Blues' defence, which most impressively saw their partnership only concede 15 goals in the league in the 2004/05 season under Jose Mourinho.

It saw Chelsea go onto win the Premier League and Terry, now assistant coach at Aston Villa, believes the record may go unmatched for a long period of time and hailed the relationship with the Portuguese.



Speaking to Tess Derry at the Sports Gazette, Terry said: "It’s one of those records that could be around for a very long time. As soon as Rickie [Carvalho] came through the door, we just struck up a relationship. We complemented each other really well.”

“With certain players you just kind of hit it off, and with Rickie I certainly had that. And I knew things were going to go well. Once you play a few games and you train with top players, you realise just how good they are. I knew straight away that we had something very special.”

