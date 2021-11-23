John Terry Praises Chelsea Squad as 'Best in the League' Ahead of Premier League Title Challenge

Former Chelsea captain John Terry has heaped praise on Thomas Tuchel's squad, labelling them as the 'best in the league' as they sit top of the Premier League table.

The Blues are three points clear at the top of the table, only registering one loss so far this season.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS, Terry has discussed the strength of his former team as he hints that they could win the Premier League due to their strength in depth.

IMAGO / Action Plus

He said: "The strength in depth in the squad looks to me by far the best in the league."

The Blues legend continued to praise how the squad have dealt well with the injury to club record signing Romelu Lukaku.

"I think they've coped really well without him (Romelu Lukaku). Having him back will be a big boost." he admitted.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Lukaku is back available for Chelsea as they face Juventus in the Champions League but is expected to return for the Blues when they face Manchester United on Sunday in the Premier League.

The Belgian will be hoping to get back amongst the goals upon his return as it will be his job to fire Tuchel's side to the Premier League title this season, after returning to the club from Inter Milan in the summer.

