November 23, 2021
John Terry Predicts Chelsea Victory Over Juventus to Top Champions League Group

Former Chelsea captain John Terry has predicted the Blues to come out on top in a crucial Champions League clash against Juventus on Tuesday night.

Thomas Tuchel's men only need one point to qualify from Group H, but a win would see them go top of the group heading into the final game vs Zenit St Petersburg.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia, Terry has predicted a victory for his former side.

imago0032722104h

The Chelsea legend predicted a 2-0 win for Chelsea, describing the side as 'superior' to Juventus.

He said: "Chelsea are in shape and haven’t had problems since they lost in Turin. To me, they are superior to Juventus even with the absentees."

This comes after Terry touted Chelsea for the Premier League title, labelling the Blues squad as the best in the league in terms of squad depth.

imago0025936080h

He said: "The strength in depth in the squad looks to me by far the best in the league."

Chelsea sit top of the Premier League table and require one point to progress in second place in Group H of the Champions League as they look to retain their crown.

Juventus have several injury concerns as they look to get a positive result at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

