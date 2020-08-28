SI.com
John Terry reacts to Chelsea confirming signing of Thiago Silva on free transfer

Matt Debono

Chelsea announced the signing of Brazilian defender Thiago Silva on Friday and former Blues captain John Terry showed his delight at the acquisition on social media. 

The 35-year-old signed an initial one-year contract with Frank Lampard's side with an option to extend by a further year next summer. 

Silva opted to choose to make the move to England after an illustrious eight years at Paris Saint-Germain and revealed his intent of winning honours during his time at Chelsea. 

"I am so happy to be joining Chelsea. I am delighted to be a part of Frank Lampard’s exciting squad for next season and I’m here to challenge for honours. See you soon Chelsea fans, I look forward to playing at Stamford Bridge very soon.

"I am so happy to be with you guys. See you soon, Blues fans," Silva added.

Former club captain John Terry revealed his delight at the signing of the Brazilian defender on Instagram. 

"What a signing this is," wrote Terry.

Silva is highly unlikely to feature in the friendly against Brighton this weekend but new arrivals Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner could feature for the first time in a Blues shirt.

He brings a wealth of experience to Lampard's back line next season with his 30 pieces of silverware which he has collected during the course of his playing career. 

Chelsea begin their 2020/21 Premier League campaign on September 14 away to Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium. 

