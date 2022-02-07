John Terry Responds to Wayne Rooney's Surprising Chelsea Admission

Former Chelsea captain John Terry has responded to Wayne Rooney's admission that he wore longer studs as he 'wanted to hurt' players back in 2006.

The Blues legend went head to head against Rooney multiple times throughout their illustrious Premier League careers.

Taking to Twitter, Terry jokingly responded to Rooney's comments about injuring him during the match.

Speaking to BeanymanSports, Rooney said: "I changed my studs to the maximum length allowed. I wanted to hurt someone, try and injure someone. You could tell they were going to win that game, they were a better team than us."

Luckily, the Chelsea legend saw the funny side of the story as he tagged Rooney on Twitter and asked "is this when you left your stud in my foot?"

Rooney later confirmed the story in the same interview, name droppingTerry as a player that he successfully injured during the match.

"He left the game on crutches. I left a hole in his foot and then signed a shirt for him, asked for my stud back! If you look at when they were celebrating, he's on crutches from that tackle."

Rooney's plan did not work. In fact, it ended up backfiring as the Blues came out 3-0 winners as they lifted the title.

During the second-half, Rooney was involved in a collision with Paulo Ferreira. Whilst falling, his studs got caught in the turf and he broke his metatarsal - putting his participation in the upcoming 2006 World Cup in serious doubt.

