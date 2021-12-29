John Terry Returning to Chelsea in New Year in Academy Coaching Consultancy Role

John Terry will return to Chelsea in a part-time Academy coaching consultancy role next month, it has been confirmed.

The former Chelsea captain will take up the new role in the Academy which will see him work with the younger players, delivering on-field coaching as well as coaching staff in the youth development programme.

Terry made 717 senior appearances for Chelsea, going on to win five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

He will take up the part-time role which offers 'beneficial flexibility' for both parties, allowing Terry to continue to 'develop his own coaching skills alongside other commitments, while being used optimally within our development programme'.

What has been said?

Terry took to social media on Wednesday morning to express his delight at returning to the club.

"I’m delighted to announce that I’m coming home, and have taken up a consultancy role Chelsea academy. As well as delivering on field coaching sessions I will be involved in coaching discussions and mentoring our academy players."

Head of youth development Neil Bath told the official Chelsea website: "We are delighted to be welcoming John back to Cobham in a role that will involve coaching and mentoring the next generation of young players in our Academy.

"It goes without saying that John’s experience in the game, both as a world-class player and more recently as an assistant coach in the Premier League, will be invaluable for everyone in the building.

"He will be a great mentor for our players and a fantastic asset to our coaching staff. We can’t wait for him to get started."

