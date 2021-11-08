John Terry Reveals He Doesn't Think Chelsea 04/05 Record Will be Beaten by Thomas Tuchel's Side This Season

Former Chelsea captain John Terry has revealed that he doesn't think that Thomas Tuchel's side will beat the 2004/05 defensive record from the past.

The former Blue captain lifted the Premier League title on five ocassions during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Taking to Twitter, Terry has revealed that he does not believe an impressive defensive record that he helped to set during his time at the club will ever be beaten.

In the 2004/05 season, Jose Mourinho's Chelsea conceded just 15 goals en route to winning their first Premier League title with Terry as a vital part of the side, captaining the Blues on the way to the title.

Petr Cech featured in goal with a partnership of Ricardo Carvalho and Terry at the back as Chelsea lost just one game all season.

So far this season, Chelsea have impressed defensively and only conceded four goals all season, including two penalties.

However, the former Blue's captain believes that the outstanding 2004/05 record will never be broken.

When asked about the record, he wrote: "Genuinely don’t think anyone will ever get close to it , but hope we do."

It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea can get close to the record but Tuchel's side will most certainly try.

