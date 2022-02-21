John Terry Reveals He Wishes He Played Alongside Chelsea Defender Thiago Silva

Chelsea legend John Terry has admitted he'd have loved to have played alongside Thiago Silva, a player he 'absolutely loves'.

Terry has gone down as Chelsea's greatest ever defender but could face competition for that title now due to Silva's incredible form since joining the Blues last season.

Taking to Twitter, Terry hailed Silva and has admitted he would have loved to play with him for Chelsea.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

He wrote: "Absolutely love him. To be playing so well at his age in the best league is unbelievable. Just wish I could have played alongside him. He does everything so well without taking any risk & keeping things simple. Very lucky to have him at the club."

Chelsea will have at least another season of the world class centre back as he put pen to paper on a new contract at the club, meaning that he will spend a third season in blue.

"I am extremely happy here, and even more delighted to have renewed my contract with the club. And I hope that I can continue to give titles to this club." Silva said.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Terry is not the only one delighted to see Silva remain a Chelsea player as his boss Thomas Tuchel previously labelled the Brazilian as the 'Benjamin Button of football' as he seems to age backwards.

“Benjamin Button. Thiago Button of football!" Tuchel joked.

"I know how much work, how much professional attitude is behind that. It is a miracle in a way. He came to this league, this schedule, this approach and intensity of a daily business, in the every end of his career. This was very brave."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube