John Terry Sends Thomas Tuchel Chelsea Selection Warning Ahead of FA Cup Semi-Final Against Crystal Palace

Chelsea legend John Terry has sent Blues boss Thomas Tuchel a selection warning ahead of their FA Cup semi-final tie against Crystal Palace. 

The reigning World and European Champions will travel to Wembley Stadium on Sunday to face the Eagles for the third time this season. 

Tuchel's side are looking to reach the final of the competition for the third consecutive campaign, having lost the last two to Arsenal and Leicester City.

Terry took to Twitter to send the German boss a message as he prepares his side for their clash against the South Londoners.

"That is why you don’t rest or rotate your best players. Play your best and strongest team!"

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It comes after Liverpool knocked Manchester City out of the cup on Saturday afternoon with the latter's goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who came in for the normal choice of Ederson, making a crucial error in the build up to the Reds' second goal.

This means that should Chelsea beat Palace on Sunday they will face Liverpool in the final at Wembley once again this season, having previously played them in the Carabao Cup final earlier in the campaign.

imago1011174799h

Tuchel's side have performed well on their FA Cup run thus far, beating the likes of Chesterfield, Plymouth Argyle, Luton Town and Middlesbrough on their way to the home of English football.

Victory in the final, should they make it, will mean they have won three trophies this season, having already lifted the Super Cup and the Club World Cup this year.

