John Terry Lauds Chelsea & Thiago Silva for Dominant Win Over Juventus

Former Chelsea captain John Terry delivered a glowing verdict on Thomas Tuchel's side's 4-0 win over Juventus in the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea moved to the top of Group H as they ran riot in the capital to confirm their spot in the last-16 of Europe.

It was a performance to be proud of. It would've been a perfect night if it wasn't for Ben Chilwell's injury which is feared to be an ACL, while N'Golo Kante came off injured too.

Thiago Silva was a standout at the back, despite the age tag of 37, as he cleared Alvaro Morata's goal-bound lob off the line.

Terry took to social media after the match to pile praise on his former side and Silva as they qualified for the last-16.

"Dominated one of the best teams in Europe tonight. What a performance from us tonight. So good to see our homegrown players in the team, surrounded by world class players like Thiago Silva."



Tuchel joined Terry in offering praise to his side following the rampant victory.

"It was a very strong performance and outstanding result. We knew we had to be patient but, at the same time, we were responsible for the rhythm and intensity and we had to take care of the details: when to accelerate the game, when we can be sharper than in the first match.

"The team did this and it was a great performance from everybody. Credit to the players. What an effort and attitude. To score so many goals against a team that defend so well is an amazing achievement.

"Fantastic evening for us with a great result and it's important now to enjoy it, but not get carried away."

He added: "It is a pleasure to be part of this team that has a fantastic attitude, is determined, hungry and we want to keep this energy and atmosphere in the group."

