November 23, 2021
John Terry States Chelsea Are 'Better' Than Juventus Ahead of Champions League Clash

Author:

Chelsea legend John Terry has stated that the Blues are better than Juventus ahead of the sides' Champions League clash against eachother.

The Italians travel to Stamford Bridge to face Thomas Tuchel's side, knowing that the winner of the tie will go top of Group H.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia, Terry declared that Chelsea are a better side than Juventus.

imago0028502810h

He said: "Chelsea are in shape and haven’t had problems since they lost in Turin. To me, they are superior to Juventus even with the absentees."

The most notable absentee for the Blues is Kai Havertz, who did not train ahead of the clash whilst Mateo Kovacic remains sidelined.

Romelu Lukaku will return to the squad, but is unlikely to start as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Read More

imago0028502338h

Terry proceeded to discuss how Chelsea's squad depth is far superior to their rivals, citing how they dealt with Lukaku's injury as a reason he believes the side will only get better.

 "The strength in depth in the squad looks to me by far the best in the league," he continued.

"I think they've coped really well without him (Romelu Lukaku). Having him back will be a big boost." 

imago0046635224h
