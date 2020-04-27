Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

John Terry thought Fernando Torres' arrival would see Chelsea dominate England & Europe for years

Matt Debono

Former Chelsea captain John Terry was proven wrong after the signing of Fernando Torres didn't work out the way it was hoped it would.

Torres signed in January 2011 for £50 million from Liverpool, which caused much controversy in and around Anfield.

The 36-year-old caused problem after problem for defences in the Premier League and Europe, which reflected in his goalscoring record.

"From a Chelsea point of view obviously he was the one I hated playing against," Terry said on Sky Sports.

After the Blues had agreed to sign Torres, the former Blues skipper revealed the emotion amongst the squad.

"Yossi (Benayoun) was quite close to him, and Yossi was at Chelsea and was like, 'Lads, Fernando is on his way'.

"And we were like, 'no way, we’re absolutely going to dominate the Premier League and Europe for the next five or six years'. That was our thoughts from playing against him and seeing it."

But in his debut against his former side Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, Torres was marked out of the game and left frustrated.

Terry believes the game was the start of the end of the Spanish forward.

"But it seemed after that game his confidence was shot to bits, to be honest."

Although Torres didn't live up to the expectation, he certainly won the hearts of the Chelsea faithful.

His goal against Barcelona in 2012 to secure a spot in the Champions League Final, which saw Chelsea enjoy their most historic night in the history of the football club.

That was worth the £50 million price-tag alone for most. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea interested in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz

Chelsea are showing interest in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz this summer.

Matt Debono

How Didier Drogba tried to convince Eden Hazard to join Chelsea in 2012

Eden Hazard joined Chelsea back in the summer of 2012 after the Blues' magnificent Champions League triumph in Munich.

Matt Debono

Willian: Difficult task for Chelsea to overturn 3-0 deficit against Bayern Munich in Champions League

Chelsea winger Willian has emphasised the size of the challenge facing Frank Lampard's squad if they wish to overturn a 3-0 deficit against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Ben Davies

Willian: Liverpool should be crowned Premier League champions if season cannot resume

Willian believes that Liverpool deserve to be crowned Premier League champions after racing away into a 25-point lead over second placed Manchester City with nine games remaining.

Ben Davies

Willian: Premier League restart in June difficult to envisage

Chelsea winger Willian has admitted that he does not believe that the 2019/20 Premier League season can restart as soon as June, after the coronavirus outbreak caused its early suspension in March.

Ben Davies

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic makes Chipotle food donation to Hershey Medical Centre

Chelsea and USMNT winger Christian Pulisic is to provide free meals every Saturday to a medical centre in his hometown in Hershey.

Matt Debono

Diego Costa: Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wouldn't last a full season at Real Madrid

Former Chelsea forward Diego Costa has revealed despite Antonio Conte being a 'good manager', he won't make it at a big club like Real Madrid.

Matt Debono

Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour on influence of Cesc Fabregas, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic

Young Chelsea sensation Billy Gilmour has highlighted the importance of several midfielders on his remarkable rise into the first-team at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Davies

Chelsea in talks with Tammy Abraham over new deal until 2025

Chelsea are in talks with forward Tammy Abraham over a new contract at the club, with the Blues looking to tie him down after a successful season in the Premier League.

Ben Davies

David Silva names Chelsea boss Frank Lampard 'Premier League Player of the Era'

Manchester City midfielder David Silva has named current Chelsea boss Frank Lampard as his Premier League player of the era.

Ben Davies