John Terry thought Fernando Torres' arrival would see Chelsea dominate England & Europe for years

Former Chelsea captain John Terry was proven wrong after the signing of Fernando Torres didn't work out the way it was hoped it would.

Torres signed in January 2011 for £50 million from Liverpool, which caused much controversy in and around Anfield.

The 36-year-old caused problem after problem for defences in the Premier League and Europe, which reflected in his goalscoring record.

"From a Chelsea point of view obviously he was the one I hated playing against," Terry said on Sky Sports.

After the Blues had agreed to sign Torres, the former Blues skipper revealed the emotion amongst the squad.

"Yossi (Benayoun) was quite close to him, and Yossi was at Chelsea and was like, 'Lads, Fernando is on his way'.

"And we were like, 'no way, we’re absolutely going to dominate the Premier League and Europe for the next five or six years'. That was our thoughts from playing against him and seeing it."

But in his debut against his former side Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, Torres was marked out of the game and left frustrated.

Terry believes the game was the start of the end of the Spanish forward.

"But it seemed after that game his confidence was shot to bits, to be honest."

Although Torres didn't live up to the expectation, he certainly won the hearts of the Chelsea faithful.

His goal against Barcelona in 2012 to secure a spot in the Champions League Final, which saw Chelsea enjoy their most historic night in the history of the football club.

That was worth the £50 million price-tag alone for most.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube