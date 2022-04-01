John Terry believes Mason Mount would be the perfect replacement as Chelsea captain should Cesar Azpilicueta leave the club.

Azpilicueta has been linked with a summer switch to Barcelona despite his contract being triggered for a one-year contract extension.

It was confirmed this week that the 32-year-old had met the threshold of appearances made, which would see his stay at the club extended by a further year.

Due to it being agreed before the sanctions were placed on the Club, not allowing Chelsea to carry out any transfer activity including contract renewals, Azpilicueta's deal now will run out in 2023.

However, this doesn't mean it is a guarantee that the versatile defender will stay, with. Barcelona and coach Xavi eager to bring him to the Camp Nou this summer.

Azpilicueta has won it all at Chelsea since his arrival from Marseille in 2012 - from the Europa League, Premier League, FA Cup, all the way to the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup.

But should, and when, his time at Stamford Bridge comes to an end, former Chelsea captain Terry thinks Mount would be the ideal replacement for the Spaniard.

"He has been superb and as you said, there are many ways to skin a cat," Terry told Stadium Astro when speaking on the current Chelsea captain, Azpilicueta.

"He does it differently. His performances first and foremost have to speak for themselves, and they certainly do that.

"When your captain it’s important that you are a consistent performer, week in and week out. You give a solid seven or eight out of 10 every week. He does that for the group.

"And again, he is that example for everyone else to follow. I love what he does but I think the progression from that would probably lead itself to Mason for me.

"I think Mason has got the ability to go on and I think he’s capable of grabbing the game by the scruff of the neck if we need to.

"The Chelsea fans relate to him. He is Chelsea through and through. His family are as well. I would personally love to see Mason take it."

