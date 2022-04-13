John Terry's True Blue Consortium Endorses Stephen Pagliuca's Bid for Chelsea

The True Blue consortium, headed by former Chelsea captain John Terry, has endorsed Stephen Pagliuca's bid for the club.

The Atalanta and Boston Celtics co-owner is set to submit his final proposal to Raine Group ahead of the April 14 deadline.

And now, as per Mark Kleinman of Sky News, he has received an endorsement from the True Blue consortium.

It was reported last month that Terry's consortium had held positive talks with two of the bidders for Chelsea.

The Raine Group shortlisted four parties to go to the next stage of the takeover process: led by Todd Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton, Ricketts Family Investment Group and Pagliuca.

It now appears that their preferred bidder is Pagliuca, after publicly endorsing the American.

The consortium, who want 10 per cent in the club were hoping to get a shareholding in the club with whoever the winning party is but have now publicly backed Pagliuca's bid.

In a statement, the True Blues Consortium said: "Having engaged and being well received by all the bidders we were recently able to spend some time with Steve and Larry and getting to know their bid we're again confident that they are aligned with Chelsea fans, and of course have experience in this area of owning sports teams.

"We feel the club are in a fortunate position with the final bidders and look forward to continuing dialogue with them."

This comes after it was revealed that NBA Chairman Larry Tanenbaum has joined Pagliuca's bid to buy the Club.

It was reported that Pagliuca was in attendance at Chelsea's 6-0 away win at Southampton at the weekend, with the aforementioned bidder travelling to the UK for meetings ahead of his bid for the club.

It has also been revealed that Pagliuca has not approached the Chelsea Pitch Owners, who are a very influential part of the club but he has now spoken to Paul Canoville about his plans for inclusivity at Chelsea going forward.

It remains to be seen as to who will be successful as the shortlisted parties up their bid for Chelsea.

