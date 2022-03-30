The True Blues Consortium, fronted by former Chelsea captain John Terry, has held 'positive talks' with two of the four shortlisted bidders, according to reports.

The Raine Group shortlisted four parties to go to the next stage of the takeover process: led by Todd Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton, Ricketts family and Stephen Pagliuca.

As they now look to finalise their proposals and bids for the April 11 deadline, other knocked out consortiums are considering their positions.

One consortium who want 10 per cent in the club are the True Blues, led by John Terry. They are hoping to get a shareholding in the club with whoever the winning party is.

IMAGO / Sportimage

And they have now confirmed, via Sandford Loudon who is a representative of the consortium and a partner at Oakvale Capital, that they have started discussions with two of the 'leading bidders'.

Those bidders remain unknown ahead of the April 18 decision day which will see Raine and Chelsea select a preferred bidder to take to the Government for approval.

What has been said?

"Thousands of supporters and dedicated fans have contributed over £100 million to True Blues," Mr Loudon said to Sky News.

"We're having positive discussions with the two leading bidders and the bank in charge of the transaction, and our primary goal is to ensure that Chelsea fans have a voice during these unprecedented times.

"We are defending our valuable club's history and principles and hope that by allowing fans to own a piece of Chelsea FC, this ground-breaking new model will change how football teams are run."

