John Terry Wants to Protect Chelsea's 'History & Heritage' After Backing True Blues Consortium Takeover Bid

John Terry wants to protect Chelsea's 'history and heritage' if the True Blues Consortium wins the takeover race to purchase the Club.

The former Chelsea captain has backed the consortium who want to buy a 10 per cent stake in the Club, worth £250 million, joining another consortium to takeover the club from Roman Abramovich, who is on the verge of handing over the keys after 19 years as owner. 

The consortium has vowed to allow Chelsea supporters to buy into their ideas, from as little as £100, giving them voting rights. 

imago1010580503h

Terry has backed the ambitious plans and is joined alongside another ex-Chelsea player, Claire Rafferty, in putting their names to the bid.

“Chelsea has been such an important part of my life for 22 years,” said Terry in a statement released to the PA news agency.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I want to see the club’s history and heritage protected as we go into a new era with like-minded people who have the same long-term vision of building the best football club in the world and understand how important our DNA is.

imago1010578595h (1)

“Having met with and heard what the True Blues Consortium is about, I know they understand. They’re a group of lifelong Chelsea fans and season ticket holders who have created a concept that will complement and assist any preferred bidder running the club while adding fan connection and engagement with the board.

“This innovative structure is designed to be inclusive of all Chelsea fans and protect our club. I’m thankful for the Chelsea Pitch Owners and Chelsea Supporters’ Trust’s time and support on this and we hope we will be welcome investors into the club’s new structure.”

Click here for the full details of the True Blues Consortium bid for Chelsea

The Raine Group has received over 30 bids for Chelsea and will now review all bids before making decisions next week as to which three or four names to shortlist as they whittle the list down. 

