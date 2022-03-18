Skip to main content
Jonh Terry & Claire Rafferty Consortium 'True Blue' Attempts to Secure 10 Percent Stake in Chelsea for £250M

Former Blues John Terry and Claire Rafferty are fronting up a £250 million consortium called 'True Blue' to purchare a 10 percent stake in Chelsea.

The bid has promised a high tech approach, allowing supporters, players and former staff to buy fan tokens for upwards of £100 for voting rights.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, Terry and Rafferty are fronting up the £250 million consortium True Blue.

imago1010592639h

The consortium do not have the funds for a full bid for the Club so must insert themselves into a wider deal with other billionaires.

Chelsea supporter and Tory party donor David Meller, alongside his son Jonathan whilst Harley Kisberg. the founder of iTech media, and Stanford Loudon, an investment banker, are among fellow fans and founding members.

They have reportedly spoken to senior staff at Chelsea to discuss their bid, with John Terry pictured at matches against Newcastle United and LOSC Lille.

imago0034807957h

Meller has worked with Chelsea before in a charitable capacity and has connections with the Club.

The plans further suggest they will offer tokens to Kai Havertz for scoring a Champions League-winning goal, and club captain Cesar Azpilicueta. It would effectively offer current players shares for their impact on the pitch.

The idea has been presented to Chelsea fans ahead of the announcement to gain further support.

It is unclear as to whether there would be a 'golden share' in the True Blue consortium, but they have first to find a wider group to purchase 10 percent of Chelsea from.

imago1010479508h (1)
