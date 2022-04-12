Skip to main content
Jordan Ayew Admits Crystal Palace Loss to Leicester Was 'Wake Up Call' Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew admits that his side's loss to Leicester City in the Premier League was a wake up call ahead of their FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

The Eagles fell to a 2-1 defeat at the KP Stadium on the weekend whilst Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea thrashed Southampton 6-0.

Speaking to the Crystal Palace website, Ayew admitted that his side needed a wake up call ahead of the semi-final.

imago0048565655h

"It's a wake-up call for us to know the importance for us to have a really good start of the game and to build on that,' he told the club's official site.

"The most important thing is it happened now and not against Chelsea. Now we have one week to prepare for Chelsea and we'll do the best we can."

The Ghanaian continued to admit that Patrick Vieira told them to move on from their recent loss and prepare for the Chelsea clash.

"That's the message from the manager and it was quite simple and short: it's a good wake-up call and we prepare ourselves for the next game the best we can.

'"n the second half we were the much better team. We didn't give up, we pushed, but we didn't manage to come back which is the most important thing.

imago1011169456h

"I feel like we didn't start the game well. It was all about the start. We paid the price and conceded two goals."

Chelsea, on the other hand, face Real Madrid in Spain on Tuesday and look to mount a comeback after their two-goal loss in the first leg of the Champions League clash at home.

After returning from Madrid, attention will turn to Crystal Palace at Wembley on Sunday.

