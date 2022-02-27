Skip to main content
Jordan Henderson Delivers Fantastic Chelsea Verdict Ahead of Carabao Cup Final

Jordan Henderson has hailed Liverpool's Carabao Cup final opponents Chelsea ahead of the Wembley showdown.

Both of the meetings between the two sides in the Premier League have ended in draws this term, and on Sunday a winner will need to be found even if extra-time and penalties are required in the capital.

Liverpool are ten points ahead of Chelsea in the league. But Thomas Tuchel's side head into the game with a near fully-fit squad, while Jurgen Klopp has overseen his Reds to a run of 12 games unbeaten in all competitions.

imago1008941473h

The Merseyside club are favourites but Chelsea have a brilliant record in finals in recent history, which has seen them win three trophies already since Tuchel's arrival in January 2021. 

What Jordan Henderson said

Speaking ahead of the game on Liverpool's opponents, the Reds skipper said: "They are a fantastic team, there’s no getting away from that, with fantastic players. They have got [fantastic] players all over the park. They are very strong in midfield, but (also) very strong all over and they’ve got a very good squad of players. 

imago1008948021h

"You’ve seen what they’ve won recently and over the last year so, they have been successful. They will be looking to add to their trophy collection over the last year with the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup. For us, it’s a final that we want to win, we want to use it as a platform to give us a big confidence boost going into the business end of the season. 

"But, it’s never going to be easy against Chelsea, they are a world-class team - as they have proved the last year or two. I think the manager has come in and done a fantastic job, so it will be a tough test but at the same time I feel as though we’ve got fantastic players here and we are a good team ourselves. If we perform to the level we are capable of then we can give them a good game."

imago1008941473h
