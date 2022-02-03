Jordon Houghton Makes Chelsea Admission Ahead of Plymouth Argyle FA Cup Tie

Jordan Houghton watched several Chelsea players he played with during his Cobham days win the Champions League last May against Manchester City.

The 26-year-old now plays for Plymouth Argyle, Chelsea's FA Cup fourth round opponents on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Andreas Christensen, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi are four youth products which have broken through from the academy into the first team. Reece James also, however he is currently out injured.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Houghton's biggest moment during his Academy days was winning the FA Youth Cup back in 2014. That day he shared the pitch with Christensen and Loftus-Cheek.

Loftus-Cheek was out on loan at Fulham last season, but Christensen did feature in Chelsea's Champions League triumph, playing 51 minutes for the Blues after coming off the bench to replace an injured Thiago Silva.

Mount and James both featured, and were a pivotal part of the successful European campaign as they went on to claim a 1-0 win in the final, while Hudson-Odoi was an unused substitute. Tammy Abraham, who has now left the club, was also part of the team but wasn't included in the matchday 23. Tino Anjorin and Billy Gilmour another two of the youngsters at the Estadio do Dragao.

It was a night to remember for Chelsea, but especially the Academy boys. They experienced it all and reached the pinnacle of European Club football.

They were all Champions League winners.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Houghton watched on from home on May 29 2021 with a sense of pride and extreme happiness for the club, but in particular the young lads who played their part in Portugal.

They completed and realised the dream that thousands of youngsters have when they come through the ranks at Cobham.

“I presume I was at home!" Houghton responded when asked by Absolute Chelsea where he was for the final last year.

"I’m one of those people who doesn’t like going out to watch an important game. I like to sit, watch the game and listen to the commentary rather than be in a pub or round someone’s house where it’s all loud and you can’t watch the game. I’m sure I would have been at home.

"The young lads getting an opportunity, to watch them in a final was brilliant. To see them do so well and then to win it, it was fantastic. Going into the game, I thought we were underdogs against City. It was a top game, brilliant that we came away and won it.

"Those lads I’ve grown up with have come away with the Champions League winners medal. That’s something that many players don’t even get to, yet alone to win it. It’s fantastic for them. Hopefully there'll be many more!”

Houghton, 26, left Chelsea in 2018 but will return to familiar surroundings on Saturday when he visits Stamford Bridge with Plymouth for the first time since his departure.

His full focus is on the Greens and trying to produce a cup shock, but it will be a day for him to come back home to his boyhood club to see familiar faces for a catch up.

The midfielder is a Chelsea fan at heart admitting: "I was there for so long, I can’t not be a Chelsea fan. It was literally all of my core years as a footballer or football fan witnessing Chelsea Champions League nights, going to Premier League games, playing our games in the Blue colours. I think you can’t not have that close bond with them."

But on Saturday, his allegiances will be firmly with Plymouth for the 90 minutes from 12.30pm (UK) when the game gets underway.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube