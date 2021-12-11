Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
'Jorgi Is Jorgi' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Jorginho for Attitude Following Leeds Win

Author:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has lauded his star midfielder, Jorginho, with praise following his performance in their 3-2 win over Leeds on Saturday afternoon.

The Italy international scored his side's second and third goals of the afternoon from the penalty spot, gifting his side the three points.

However, he has recently been suffering from back pain due to receiving too much game time and has had to overcome that.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel praised his star midfielder for his attitude during Saturday's fixture.

"He is super important," Tuchel told the media, as quoted by football.london. "Jorgi has sacrificed himself for many weeks, actually.

"I was aware this moment would come where he would suffer because he played Champions League campaign with us, the Euros with Italy, and all their World Cup qualifiers.

"So there has not only been a physical effort for him it's been mentally very demanding.

"He had no pre-season, started the Super Cup game straight away. So I knew there would be a point in the season he feels his body and wouldn't be fully fit.

"But Jorgi is Jorgi and he is fully aware of the situation that we miss Kova (Mateo Kovacic) and N'Golo (Kante)."

Jorginho's second goal came in the 94th minute, just before the final whistle, for which Tuchel seems incredibly grateful.

"We needed this win desperately for the mood, the belief, for the atmosphere.

"I am very happy how we got it, I'm very happy how we played, and we have two days off now and it's a good feeling for the boys."

