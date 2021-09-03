Jorgibho Hints at Ballon d'Or Chances Following UEFA Men's Player of the Year Coronation

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has discussed his Ballon d'Or chances after being named UEFA Men's Player of the Year.

The Italian was given the award after being crowned a double European Champion, winning the Champions League with Chelsea in May before his Italy side lifted the Euro 2020 trophy.

Speaking to Football Italia, Jorginho played down his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or.

Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA

“I will let you talk about the Ballon d’Or, I am just trying to enjoy the moment,” said Jorginho.

He will face tough competition from Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski as the three favourites face off for the award.

The award will be revealed at the end of the year, with plenty of time left until the ceremony.

“There are still a few months to go before that decision is made and I am focused on relishing the present, then we’ll see what happens…” Jorginho concluded.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Jorginho was a key part of Thomas Tuchel's Champions League winning side and will continue to be key to Chelsea's success as they look to retain their Champions League crown and push for a Premier League challenge.

Despite rarely scoring from open play, Jorginho finished the campaign as the Blues' highest goalscorer, with his signature skip, hop, jump penalty fooling goalkeepers across Europe.

Whils the Italian remains coy on the award, he is aware of pressure from the Italian press to give the double European Champion even more recognition towards the tail end of the year.

