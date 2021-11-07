Jorginho Accepts Chelsea's Fate After Frustrating Burnley Draw

Jorginho accepted it wasn't Chelsea's day against Burnley as they had to settle for a point at Stamford Bridge despite having an array of chances to seal all three points.

Chelsea had 25 shots on goal but only saw one find the net, courtesy of Kai Havertz in the 33rd minute as he headed home Reece James' cross.

Matej Vydra punished the hosts 11 minutes from time as Thomas Tuchel's side missed chance after chance in the capital.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

They remain top but it was a frustrating day for the Blues who will now have two weeks off due to the international break.

Jorginho captained the side against the Clarets and he is already looking ahead to their next match against Leicester City on November 20 at the King Power Stadium.

"Not the result we wanted," wrote Jorginho on Instagram.

"Sometimes things don't go your way. Already focused on the next one."

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Jorginho was joined by N'Golo Kante in the midfield against the Clarets after he returned from a muscle fatigue issue, a welcome boost for the Blues.

Tuchel will be focused, just like Jorginho, on Leicester and will be hoping to have Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner back in contention after their injuries.

They missed Lukaku against Burnley, two points dropped, but with 26 points after 11 games, Chelsea can assure themselves that they've made a positive start to the campaign.

