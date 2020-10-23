Jorginho has spoken about speculation linking him with a summer move to Arsenal.

The Chelsea midfielder was linked to Juventus before Maurizio Sarri was shown the door, and his future at Stamford Bridge remained unclear throughout the summer.

Arsenal showed late interest in the Italian, however no move materialised, which could've seen him link up with former Blues duo David Luiz and Willian, with the latter leaving to the Emirates on a free transfer this summer.

(Photo by Neil Hall)

But the 28-year-old revealed to ESPN Brazil that he was 'open to negotiations' but his future was cleared up and he remained at Chelsea.

'I believe that every player is open to negotiations. So I believe there was something they talked about. In the end it was decided that I stay here.

"Now my head is here and we’re going to do a great job."

