SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Jorginho addresses summer transfer links to Chelsea's London rivals Arsenal

Matt Debono

Jorginho has spoken about speculation linking him with a summer move to Arsenal. 

The Chelsea midfielder was linked to Juventus before Maurizio Sarri was shown the door, and his future at Stamford Bridge remained unclear throughout the summer.

Arsenal showed late interest in the Italian, however no move materialised, which could've seen him link up with former Blues duo David Luiz and Willian, with the latter leaving to the Emirates on a free transfer this summer. 

48618414
(Photo by Neil Hall)

But the 28-year-old revealed to ESPN Brazil that he was 'open to negotiations' but his future was cleared up and he remained at Chelsea. 

'I believe that every player is open to negotiations. So I believe there was something they talked about. In the end it was decided that I stay here. 

"Now my head is here and we’re going to do a great job." 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stat Attack: Manchester United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday evening in the Premier League, looking for three vital points after showing signs of improvement in the midweek clash with Sevilla.

Ben Davies

Preview: Manchester United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United on Saturday evening in the Premier League looking to record a winning end to a busy week, and begin to build momentum.

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard reveals challenge in handing Hakim Ziyech minutes to boost match fitness

Frank Lampard has revealed how difficult it has been to integrate injured players returning to the Chelsea side in the middle of a season.

Matt Debono

Revealed: Frank Lampard's influence in Chelsea's interest of Declan Rice

Frank Lampard is the main reason why Chelsea want Declan Rice, a West Ham source has revealed.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard on 'quality' Man Utd side & opportunity to claim 'very hard-earned' points

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says their match against Manchester United on Saturday evening is a good opportunity to pick up some 'hard-earned' points in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Manchester United: Christian Pulisic & Thiago Silva both fit to start

On Saturday evening, the Blues are travelling to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

Jevans99

Frank Lampard expects Chelsea to get better after 'seeing some signs' of side coming together

Frank Lampard says he is seeing signs of his Chelsea side gelling and expects his side to continue to improve ahead of Manchester United clash.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard delivers Chelsea team news ahead of Man Utd clash

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Matt Debono

Comment: Who Frank Lampard should start at right-back against Manchester United

On Saturday Chelsea will look to bounce back after last weekend's draw to Southampton by visiting top four contenders Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Reuben Rosso

Hakim Ziyech labels Chelsea star Christian Pulisic a 'crazy winger'

Hakim Ziyech has lauded fellow Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic after joining the club from Ajax this summer.

Matt Debono