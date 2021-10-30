Skip to main content
    Jorginho Addresses Unique Style of Play & How He Has Tried To Bring It To Premier League

    Author:

    Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has discussed how he has tried to bring his style of play into the physical Premier League and how it has paid off.

    Jorginho is often criticised on his small frame and lack of physical presence, but instead he uses his passing genius and positional awareness to play around teams.

    His abilities on the ball have led him to a nomination for this year's Ballon d'Or award, after having already won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year.

    sipa_35664927

    In an interview with ESPN Brasil, as quoted by Sport Witness, Jorginho discussed his quest to bring his game to the English league and not the other way around.

    “I’ve always tried to put my game in the Premier League, not the other way around.

    "I learned the issue of physical contact and intensity. I put it in my style, because I don’t have the physical build to want to go into the Premier League style of running and brawling.

    "I get this, I try to insert it into my style of play.”

    The Italy international went on to discuss how proud his mother is of his achievements in the sport so far.

    sipa_32563862

    “I even get goosebumps when I remember these things, really," he continued.

    "Thinking about her in these moments is special. Unfortunately, she returned to Brazil after the Champions League final, which was surreal, and missed the Euro because there was no way to return to England and do quarantine in time.

    "She was desperate because she couldn’t go back.”

