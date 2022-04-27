Jorginho knows 'everyone at Chelsea' will miss Antonio Rudiger when he leaves the club.

The 29-year-old will depart at the end of the season when his current deal expires at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea couldn't find an agreement with Rudiger prior to be sanctioned which has limited them from being able to conduct any player activity, which includes negotiating new contracts.

It left Rudiger with no choice but to put some clarity on his future and he has made the decision to leave Chelsea after five years following his arrival from AS Roma in 2017.

Rudiger is a popular figure in the dressing room and Jorginho was full of praise for the outgoing defender.

What Jorginho said

Speaking to Sky Sports: "It's been a long time so if he leaves we're going to miss him. He's a big personality, he helped us a lot, amazing times here, he's a good friend of mine and if he leaves, not just me, everyone at the club will miss him."

He added: "His craziness (I will miss). He makes me laugh a lot. All his jokes and laughs that we had together, that's the nice part."

What Thomas Tuchel said

The Blues head coach was left disappointed with Rudiger's confirmation that he was leaving, but insists there will be a Chelsea with or without the central defender.

"The situation is that he wants to leave the club. He informed me of this is in a private talk.

"We gave everything - me and the club - but we could not fight anymore because of the actions.

"Without the sanctions we would at least be able to carry on fighting, but out hands are tied. We don't take it personally. It is his decision.

"He is a key figure and will stay that way until the end of the season. But it is disappointing. We will miss him a lot. He gives courage in the dressing room.

"The kind everyone is afraid of, but the kind to play 50-55 games at an outstanding level. He is a top defender in the last one and a half years for me. We then need to find another solution."

What's next?

Rudiger is expected to join Real Madrid on a four-year contract this summer amid interest from Manchester United, PSG and Barcelona.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti refused to comment on the Germany international after their 4-3 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League.

He told beINSPORTS: “He’s a Chelsea player, he’s still a Chelsea player. I cannot say nothing about this.”

