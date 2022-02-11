Jorginho Admits Chelsea Would Benefit From Thomas Tuchel Boost if He Joins Club World Cup Camp

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has admitted Thomas Tuchel would give their side a boost if he can join the squad ahead of the Club World Cup final.

The 29-year-old is looking to add the FIFA Club World Cup to his fantastic trophy collection.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, Jorginho has spoken about Tuchel's absence as they prepare for the final.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The head coach tested positive before for Covid-19 before Chelsea faced Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round and is yet to travel to Abu Dhabi, leaving Zsolt Low and Arno Michels in charge of the team.

When asked if Tuchel's potential return would give Chelsea a boost, Jorginho admitted: "Of course it gives you more. There's more energy in the changing room. It'll be really important for us if he could be here. That's what we hope but at the moment we just don't know. We can hope.

"Of course it's different. His energy helps a lot but he's not here now and the staff is trying to do their best. We can feel that. We feel sorry Thomas is not here with us but he's involved all the time, in touch with the staff and team. We can feel the staff, all of them, are doing their best."

Time is running out for Tuchel if he is to travel to Abu Dhabi, with the game just a day away as Chelsea prepare for a huge cup final.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube