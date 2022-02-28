Skip to main content
Jorginho and Marcos Alonso React to Chelsea's Carabao Cup Final Defeat

Chelsea duo Jorginho and Marcos Alonso have reacted to their side's Carabao Cup final loss on Sunday evening. 

The Blues were defeated 11-10 on penalties by Liverpool, with goalkeeper substitute Kepa Arrizabalaga missing the final and decisive spot kick. 

Both the Italian and Spaniard scored their respective penalties, but it wasn't to be for Chelsea as they played in their third cup final of the season so far. 

imago1010235511h

In a post on Instagram, Jorginho commented on the result and showed his appreciation for the Chelsea fans.

"Not the result we hoped for, will come back stronger for the next one. We gave it all and I’m proud of our team.. we keep pushing and working hard. More to come. Thank you for the support today at Wembley, amazing atmosphere"

Read More

Alonso also took to the social media platform and shared his pride for the team despite the disappointing result.

"Proud of this team. And thanks for your support. Onto the next one already."

The match at Wembley was an entertaining affair, with both sides having chances to score in normal time.

Joel Matip thought he had put Liverpool ahead, but his goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

Soon after, Kai Havertz also saw his effort get chalked off for the same reasoning as his opponent's effort.

Penalties were required at the end of extra time to determine the winner, and Chelsea left as the losers to be denied of a first domestic trophy under Tuchel.

