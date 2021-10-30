'The Group is Doing an Amazing Job' - Jorginho Praises Quality of Chelsea Squad After Newcastle Win

Chelsea's Jorginho has applauded the quality of his fellow teammates after their win against Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Blues were 3-0 victors at St. James' Park, with a Reece James brace and a Jorginho penalty completing the scoring on the road.

It sees Thomas Tuchel's side remain at the top of the Premier League table after ten games, three points ahead of Liverpool and five ahead of Manchester City.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website after the game, the Italian commented on the variety of goal scorers that the Blues have had so far this season, as he said: "It's good.

"That means that the group is doing an amazing job. It's doing hard work so everyone can help the team scoring or even when we don't score. The most important is the team."

17 different players have got themselves on the scoresheet this campaign, a wide mix of defenders, midfielders and attackers.

The first half in Newcastle saw zero shots on target from either side. However, the Blues were quick to press the hosts' backline after the break.

Their opening goal came just after the hour mark, when James fired into the top left corner from a cross. He then netted again a few minutes later, which all but secured the three points away from home.

Jorginho soon made it three from the spot after Kai Havertz was brought down in the area by Karl Darlow.

Chelsea next play on Tuesday night as they face Malmo in the Champions League.

