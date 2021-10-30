'The Group is Doing an Amazing Job' - Jorginho Praises Quality of Chelsea Squad After Newcastle Win

Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Jorginho Applauds Quality of Chelsea Squad After Newcastle Win

    Author:

    Chelsea's Jorginho has applauded the quality of his fellow teammates after their win against Newcastle United on Saturday.

    The Blues were 3-0 victors at St. James' Park, with a Reece James brace and a Jorginho penalty completing the scoring on the road. 

    It sees Thomas Tuchel's side remain at the top of the Premier League table after ten games, three points ahead of Liverpool and five ahead of Manchester City. 

    sipa_35836302

    Speaking to the official Chelsea website after the game, the Italian commented on the variety of goal scorers that the Blues have had so far this season, as he said: "It's good. 

    "That means that the group is doing an amazing job. It's doing hard work so everyone can help the team scoring or even when we don't score. The most important is the team."

    17 different players have got themselves on the scoresheet this campaign, a wide mix of defenders, midfielders and attackers.

    Read More

    sipa_35707113

    The first half in Newcastle saw zero shots on target from either side. However, the Blues were quick to press the hosts' backline after the break.

    Their opening goal came just after the hour mark, when James fired into the top left corner from a cross. He then netted again a few minutes later, which all but secured the three points away from home.

    Jorginho soon made it three from the spot after Kai Havertz was brought down in the area by Karl Darlow.

    Chelsea next play on Tuesday night as they face Malmo in the Champions League.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35664927
    News

    'The Group is Doing an Amazing Job' - Jorginho Praises Quality of Chelsea Squad After Newcastle Win

    32 seconds ago
    sipa_35835966
    News

    'Super Happy' - Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Chelsea's Victory at Newcastle

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35836541
    News

    'He's Amazing With Both Feet' - Jorginho Praises Reece James After Newcastle Goals

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35664927 (1)
    News

    Jorginho Sets Premier League Record After Penalty Against Newcastle

    1 hour ago
    Mase Mount
    News

    Mason Mount Confirms He Does Not Have COVID-19 Following Newcastle Absence

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35834669
    News

    Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Following Chelsea's Victory in Newcastle

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35834539
    Match Coverage

    5 Things Learned: Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea | Premier League

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35836532
    Match Coverage

    Player Ratings: Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea | Premier League

    2 hours ago