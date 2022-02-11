'We Need Them' - Jorginho Shares His Appreciation for Chelsea Fans

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has shared his appreciation for his side's fans as they prepare for the Club World Cup final.

The Blues will face Brazilian side Palmeiras on Saturday evening after they defeated Al Hilal 1-0, courtesy of Romelu Lukaku's first half goal.

It will be the European Champions' second time in such a match, losing to Corinthians the last time they played in the final.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, via Football.London, Jorginho shared his appreciation for the Blues fans who have made the trip to the United Arab Emirates.

"We appreciate their support. We need them and what we can say is we'll give everything to try and bring this cup home. It's really important for us."

The Italian also spoke on the prospect of him winning another title during his time at the club, as he said: "It's a dream. The feeling is good.

"That's why everyone keeps working hard to try and win more. The feeling is good, we like it. That's why we keep pushing, pushing, pushing all the time to bring more trophies home. We do it for us, our families, for everyone."

Chelsea will be looking to make amends to their previous Club World Cup final defeat, with assistant coach Zsolt Low refusing to let it influence them ahead of Saturday.

"It's a long time ago. But we're really aware and know really well Brazilian teams are good in the CWC history. The game was a lot of years before. Now we have a different team, different coaching team.

"This a different game tomorrow. We want to have the feeling of favourites as the champions of Europe. We'll be confident in this game.

"We felt and talked already about the players being nervous in the first game. The nerves are now gone and we'll play with a good attitude."

