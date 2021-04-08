Jorginho calls for calm after Chelsea edge closer to Champions League semi-finals

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho was pleased to get back to winning ways after their 2-0 win over Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday night.

Thomas Tuchel's side took the half-time lead in the two-legged affair after goals from Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell earned a 2-0 win in the first leg in Seville.

It saw the Blues bounce back at the first attempt after they suffered a shock 5-2 home defeat on Saturday to West Brom which ended their 14 game unbeaten start under Tuchel.

Jorginho provided the assist for Mount's opener at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, and he was delighted to seal an important win in Europe.

However, he did call for calm ahead of the second leg next Tuesday with Chelsea close to progressing into the last-four, but they know the job isn't finished yet.

As relayed by the official Chelsea website, he said: "There were things to look at and learn from that mistake [Saturday’s loss] and for us we know it is important to defend well as a team and not concede a goal.

"Everyone worked very hard [against Porto] and we left everything on the pitch so the win was deserved by the whole team, including those who helped from the bench.

"We are all happy with this first result but for the second game we need to stay humble, we don’t need to think that we have the advantage because it would be a big mistake.

"We need to stay calm and focused because it is not easy if we do that mistake, we can be in trouble so we need to stay calm, be humble, work hard again, knowing that Porto is a very good team and we need to respect them."

